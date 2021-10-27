$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

AIZ stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.00. The company had a trading volume of 320,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.28. Assurant has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 176,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,864,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2,597.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

