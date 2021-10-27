2,100,878 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $114,372,000. Nuance Communications comprises about 5.1% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.67% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 36.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $104,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. 21,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,387. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.