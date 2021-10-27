2,500,000 Shares in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.21% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATIP opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

