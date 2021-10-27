28,000 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 2,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

