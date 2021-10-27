$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the lowest is $34.60 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $136.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AXGN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 123,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,169. The stock has a market cap of $606.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AxoGen by 103.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 636,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 114.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 531,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

