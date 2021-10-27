36,348 Shares in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $995,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $1,992,000.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units alerts:

LITTU stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.