3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDD. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

