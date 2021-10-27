3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,257.03

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,257.03 ($16.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,340.50 ($17.51). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.51), with a volume of 923,358 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,303.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,257.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of £13.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98.

In related news, insider David Hutchison bought 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, with a total value of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders acquired 1,181 shares of company stock worth $1,532,791 in the last three months.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

