3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MMM opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average is $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

