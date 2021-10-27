4,902 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,564,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,295,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,802,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $2,757,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLO shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

DLO opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

