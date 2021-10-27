4,965 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $133.77. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,430. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.97.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

