4NEW (KWATT) Market Cap Reaches $33,318.52

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $33,318.52 and $2,132.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00208419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00099275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

