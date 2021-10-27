500,000 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Acquired by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAMC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMC stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Wednesday. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,072. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

