50,400 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,693 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.05. 8,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,015. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

