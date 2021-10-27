5,046 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $745.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

