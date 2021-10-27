60,207 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cave purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

