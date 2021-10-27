630,697 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Acquired by Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC

Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 630,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up 2.3% of Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YMM. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 34,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,502. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YMM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

