$732.25 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report sales of $732.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $740.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $734.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 99,421 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 46,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,496. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

