$80.08 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce sales of $80.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.80 million and the lowest is $79.30 million. CalAmp reported sales of $88.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $324.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $326.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $349.66 million, with estimates ranging from $341.47 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of CAMP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $349.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.