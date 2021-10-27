$80.86 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post $80.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.30 million and the highest is $82.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $335.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

