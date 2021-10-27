$807.29 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce $807.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.47 million and the highest is $815.10 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $706.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

EEFT traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 726,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,810. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 40.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 248.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.