8,092 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $233.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

