8,152 Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

