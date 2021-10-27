825,840 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Acquired by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 825,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,400,000. Momentive Global accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,993,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,107,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $42,671,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,898,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $194,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 4,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,841. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

