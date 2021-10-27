891,530 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 891,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,937,000. Amundi owned 0.21% of Crown Castle International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

