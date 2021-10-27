900,000 Shares in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) Acquired by Rit Capital Partners PLC

Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 3.0% of Rit Capital Partners PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rit Capital Partners PLC owned about 0.05% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

