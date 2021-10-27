A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Position Reduced by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 284,883 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $800.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

