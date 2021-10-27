A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.16

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $70.12, with a volume of 1718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

AMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $799.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

