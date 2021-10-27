AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.