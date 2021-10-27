ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 34 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 31.21.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

