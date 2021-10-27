Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,687,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,663,000. Affirm makes up 3.3% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $156.81. 187,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,150. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion and a PE ratio of -62.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

