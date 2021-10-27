Abrams Bison Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400,000 Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,000. Legato Merger comprises approximately 1.2% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned 5.30% of Legato Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $3,630,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at $3,641,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the second quarter valued at $5,785,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LEGO remained flat at $$11.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 309,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,730. Legato Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

In other news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Legato Merger Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

