Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

