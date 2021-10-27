Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
