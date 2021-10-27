Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as low as $1.66. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 411,090 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

