Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark Sells 2,131 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $356.34 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $359.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.
