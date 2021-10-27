Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark Sells 2,131 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $356.34 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $359.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

