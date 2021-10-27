Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 7.48%.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 2,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,376. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,804.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,108 shares of company stock valued at $377,508. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 183.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acme United were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

