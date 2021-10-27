Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Adagene alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of Adagene stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.52. Adagene has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $10,871,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $16,573,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.