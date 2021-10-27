Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Adient were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adient by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

