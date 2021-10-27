Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 547.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Advanced Merger Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Advanced Merger Partners has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

