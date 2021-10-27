Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 547.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Advanced Merger Partners stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Advanced Merger Partners has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.07.
About Advanced Merger Partners
