Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $122.30. 3,983,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,353,523. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

