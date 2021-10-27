Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

Shares of AMD opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

