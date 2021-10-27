AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.