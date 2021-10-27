Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

