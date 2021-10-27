Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.