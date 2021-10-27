AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AEWU opened at GBX 109.55 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. AEW UK REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.96.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

