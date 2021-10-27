AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of AEWU opened at GBX 109.55 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. AEW UK REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.96.
AEW UK REIT Company Profile
