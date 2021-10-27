Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $12.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Affimed by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affimed by 32.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 49.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $657.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

