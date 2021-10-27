Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 4.2%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.84. 134,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,077,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $883.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

