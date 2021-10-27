Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
AGYS traded down $8.54 on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 5,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
