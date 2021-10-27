Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGYS traded down $8.54 on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 5,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.