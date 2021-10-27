AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 678,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AIKI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,385. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth about $304,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

