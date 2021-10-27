Albemarle (ALB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.18. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.60.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.