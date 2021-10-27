Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 1,031,063 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,063 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $110,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

CP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. 83,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

